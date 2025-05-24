Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.75. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

