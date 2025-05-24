CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.
CorVel Trading Down 3.7%
CorVel stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. CorVel has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $128.61.
In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
