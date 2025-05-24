CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

CorVel Trading Down 3.7%

CorVel stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. CorVel has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 194.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 127.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.