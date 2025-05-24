WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

CGDV stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

