2,515 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $469.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.