Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 707,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 594,080 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after acquiring an additional 275,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $13,393,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.
Agree Realty Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.
Agree Realty Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.