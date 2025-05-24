Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 707,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 594,080 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after acquiring an additional 275,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $13,393,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

