Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Chemed
In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,120 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chemed Stock Performance
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.