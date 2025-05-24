Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

