Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $205.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.