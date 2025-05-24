GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (TSYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.3872 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $16.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 147.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSYY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Get GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.62% of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.