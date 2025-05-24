Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,464 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

