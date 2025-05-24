Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,624 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Markel Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,858.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,828.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,801.24. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

