Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.84. Evotec shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 25,256 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evotec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Evotec Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Evotec by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Evotec by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

