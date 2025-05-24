Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

CAL opened at $15.96 on Friday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. Caleres's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. The trade was a 900.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 143.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

