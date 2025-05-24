Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of GDS worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

