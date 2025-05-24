JT Stratford LLC Invests $242,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $72,164,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Zscaler by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.31.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $254.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $255.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.31.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.