Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 50,219 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 503.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,219 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total transaction of $436,325.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,808.01. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $636,393. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

