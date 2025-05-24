Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $215,874.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,410.52. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock worth $373,180,433. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

