Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $184.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

