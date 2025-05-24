Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average of $332.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

