iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 658.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

LQDH stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $94.44.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

