JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

