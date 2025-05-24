Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

