Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Invests $2.62 Million in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HYDB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.