AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. AAR has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

