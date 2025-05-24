2,200 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $97,552,000.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

FND opened at $73.38 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

