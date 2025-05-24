Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 714.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.