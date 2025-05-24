Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 536.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Sony Group by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

