SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

