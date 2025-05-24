7,102 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $101,507.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,519 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,990.19. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,631,064 shares of company stock worth $204,677,803. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

