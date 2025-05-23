University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 27,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $1,956,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LEN stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.85.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

