Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

