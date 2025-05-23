University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $196.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

