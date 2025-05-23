What is William Blair’s Estimate for BlackLine Q2 Earnings?

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BlackLine in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BlackLine’s FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after buying an additional 354,784 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 124.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 611,499 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,572,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

