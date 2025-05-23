20,736 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

