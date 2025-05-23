Headinvest LLC Buys 650 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

