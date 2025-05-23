Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 64,759 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 228,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 82.09%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

