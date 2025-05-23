Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1%

OXLCO stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $23.47.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.