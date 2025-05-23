Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1%
OXLCO stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $23.47.
About Oxford Lane Capital
