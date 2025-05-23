First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD stock opened at $444.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.