Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.