McMill Wealth Management Invests $14.75 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of McMill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McMill Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,810,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

