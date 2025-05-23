Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,821 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.42. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

