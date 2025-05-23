Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

PMO opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.