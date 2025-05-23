Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,967 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

