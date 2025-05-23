Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sana Biotechnology worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp raised Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

