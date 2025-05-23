UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541,622 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 2.81% of CEMEX worth $229,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.