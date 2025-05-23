Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

