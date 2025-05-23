Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCAX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of BCAX opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 290.0% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,768,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,975 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,265 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,162,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,148 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.