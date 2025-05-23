Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.57% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $93,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.27 per share, with a total value of $289,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,518,179.37. This represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $850,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $72.05 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

