Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wick Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:JPM opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $723.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.