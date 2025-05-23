Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 6.9%

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $256.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) by 763.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.67% of Antelope Enterprise worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

